Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Friday that Crosby (knee) will be the team's kicker during Sunday's season opener against the Vikings, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Crosby missed all of training camp after having his knee scoped in mid-July, but he was activated off the PUP list ahead of the 53-man roster deadline and, as expected, will be full go for Week 1 -- marking his 242nd consecutive regular-season game since Green Bay drafted him in 2007. Despite his struggles last season (career-low 73.5 field-goal percentage), the Packers have confidence their veteran kicker can bounce back in 2022 after addressing his lingering knee pain during the offseason.