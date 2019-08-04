Packers' Mason Crosby: Cleared for training camp

Coach Matt LaFleur said Sunday that Crosby (calf) was cleared for a return to practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Crosby had been residing on the non-football injury last week due to a calf injury, but has finally been cleared. The veteran has been kicking on his own, so he'll have no need to be eased back into practice. His return clears the way for a kicking battle between he and Sam Ficken heading into the regular season.