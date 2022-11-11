Crosby (back) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Crosby's practice reps were capped all week while he managed the back issue, but the fact that the Packers aren't even listing the kicker as questionable for Sunday's contest suggests that his health was never a major concern. The 38-year-old has missed just two kicks all season, but a struggling Packers offense has presented him with only 11 field-goal tries and 17 extra-point attempts through the team's first nine games.