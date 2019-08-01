Packers' Mason Crosby: Closing in on return

Coach Matt LaFleur said Thursday that Crosby (calf) is getting closer to a return to practice, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Crosby was placed on the non-football injury list last week due to a calf injury of undisclosed severity, but it appears that his absence won't last much longer. Sam Ficken will continue handling kicker reps in the meantime.

