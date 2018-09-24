Packers' Mason Crosby: Comes back to earth

Crosby hit a 41-yard field goal and two extra points in Sunday's loss to the Redskins.

Crosby put up a whopping 17 points -- not counting any bonuses -- in Week 2, but he finished with a season-low five points Sunday as the Packers' offense put up only 17 points. Crosby has been a bit boom-or-bust through three weeks, but he is off to a good start in the accuracy department, making 7-of-8 field goals and all seven extra-point attempts.

