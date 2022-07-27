Crosby underwent a minor scope procedure on his right knee two weeks ago, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Crosby did not participate in Wednesday's opening practice of training camp after he was added to the Packers' active/PUP list last Friday. The 37-year-old said the scope was meant to address some lingering issues in his right kicking knee and that he doesn't "expect it be to a long, nagging thing." Crosby has yet to miss a single game during his 15-year career, but rookie Gabe Brkic should continue to handle Green Bay's kicking duties in the veteran's absence.