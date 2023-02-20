Crosby converted 25 of 29 field-goal tries, made 37 of his 39 extra-point attempts and scored 112 points over 17 games in the 2022 campaign.

Crosby made just as many field goals as he did in 2021, but the Packers did not find the end zone as frequently as they did that season and he finished with 12 fewer points than he put up the year before. Crosby will turn 39 in September and made just one kick from at least 50 yards away in 2022, but he remains a reliable option at the placekicker position. He will be a free agent this offseason, so it remains to be seen if he will return to Green Bay for a 17th season, head elsewhere or opt for retirement.