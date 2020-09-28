Crosby made all three field goals and all four extra points he attempted in Sunday's victory over the Saints.

The Packers lead the league in scoring with one game to go in Week 3, and that has paid big dividends for Crosby, who put a season-high 13 points on the scoreboard Sunday and has reached double figures in all three contests. It certainly does not hurt that he has been perfect thus far, making all seven of his field-goal attempts -- including four from 40 yards or beyond -- and all 13 of his extra-point tries.