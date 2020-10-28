Crosby did not practice Wednesday due to calf and back injuries, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Crosby will almost certainly need to resume practicing in some capacity to suit up for Sunday's game against the Vikings. Green Bay doesn't currently have a kicker on the practice squad, so if the team signs one in free agency it could be a sign that Crosby is trending in the wrong direction.
