Crosby made two field goals and four extra points in Sunday's victory over the Lions.
Crosby reached double figures in points on just three occasions last year, but he has already hit that mark twice just two weeks into the 2020 campaign. Crosby has been about as reliable as kickers come, making all 13 kicks he has put in the air this season after missing just three of his 65 scoring attempts a year ago.
More News
-
Packers' Mason Crosby: Reaches double digits in Week 1•
-
Packers' Mason Crosby: Removed from COVID-19 list•
-
Packers' Mason Crosby: Placed on COVID-19 list•
-
Packers' Mason Crosby: Signs three-year deal with Packers•
-
Packers' Mason Crosby: Impressive 2019 campaign•
-
Packers' Mason Crosby: Makes all four extra-point attempts•