Packers' Mason Crosby: Drills only field goal attempt in loss
Crosby connected from 26-yards for his only field goal attempt in the Packers' Week 6 loss to the Vikings.
Crosby also nailed his only extra-point attempt in the contest. Albeit a small sample size, the veteran kicker is seemingly back on track after giving owners a scare with two missed extra-points in Week 5, which was likely more of an aberration given his track record. The 33-year-old is now 6-of-6 on field goals attempts, and 15-of-17 on extra points for the year.
More News
-
Packers' Mason Crosby: Struggles with extra points Sunday•
-
Packers' Mason Crosby: Notches five extra points in victory•
-
Packers' Mason Crosby: Totals nine points in Week 3•
-
Packers' Mason Crosby: Scores five points Sunday night•
-
Packers' Mason Crosby: Average output in Week 1•
-
Packers' Mason Crosby: No misses Saturday•
-
Believe in Peterson, Ingram?
Adrian Peterson surprised us all in Week 6, does that mean he's must-start moving forward?
-
Early waiver wire: Add McFadden, Perine
Quarterbacks will be a necessity for some owners, but depth is the name of the game when hunting...
-
Rodgers suffers broken collarbone
Aaron Rodgers' injury could cost him at least six weeks of playing time -- and maybe more....
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
Ty Montgomery's absence looks like it should be limited to just one game, and there's plenty...
-
Elliott suspension again on hold
Despite the NFL’s statement this week that Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension has begun,...
-
Top DFS plays for Week 6
Heath Cummings says it's fine if you want to use Deshaun Watson at his high ownership and offers...