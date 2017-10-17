Packers' Mason Crosby: Drills only field goal attempt in loss

Crosby connected from 26-yards for his only field goal attempt in the Packers' Week 6 loss to the Vikings.

Crosby also nailed his only extra-point attempt in the contest. Albeit a small sample size, the veteran kicker is seemingly back on track after giving owners a scare with two missed extra-points in Week 5, which was likely more of an aberration given his track record. The 33-year-old is now 6-of-6 on field goals attempts, and 15-of-17 on extra points for the year.