Crosby made two field goals and five extra points in Sunday's 41-17 victory over the Vikings.

Crosby reached double digits in the points column for both the second time all season and the second time is as many weeks, and thanks to a 56-yard field goal to close out the first half, he had another particularly productive day for those earning points based on field goal distance. Crosby will close out the regular season against the Lions, a team that limited him to just three points in Week 9 and allowed opposing kickers to make just 10 field goals over its last seven games.