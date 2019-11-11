Packers' Mason Crosby: Ends up perfect again
Crosby made a 47-yard field goal and all three of his extra-point attempts in Sunday's victory over the Panthers.
Crosby came up short on a 52-yarder near the end of the third quarter, but an illegal formation penalty on the Panthers moved the ball five yards closer and gave him another chance, and he put the ball between the uprights on his only official field-goal attempt in the game. Crosby has still missed just one kick all season -- none since Week 3 -- but he has not scored in double figures since Week 7. Those that have been relying on Crosby will need another option in Week 11 with the Packers on bye, and should at least consider going a different direction in Week 12 when the Packers take on a 49ers team that allowed opposing kickers to put just 14 points on the board in the five games prior to its Week 10 Monday night matchup with the Seahawks.
