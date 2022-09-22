Crosby (illness) was listed as a non-participant on the Packers' practice report Thursday.
Although Crosby failed to participate in Thursday's practice session, special teams coach Rich Bisaccia expects the 38-year-old to be ready to go for Sunday's contest against the Buccaneers, per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.
