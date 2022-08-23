Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Tuesday that he likes where Crosby (knee) is at, and the kicker feels confident he'll be ready for Week 1 against the Vikings, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Crosby has ramped up his rehab in recent days and appears on track to suit up for the preseason opener despite sitting out the majority of training camp following an offseason knee procedure. With Crosby sidelined, the Packers have brought in numerous competitors this offseason, but if healthy, the veteran still appears to be Green Bay's go-to place kicker despite his struggles in 2021.