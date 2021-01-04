Crosby went 5-of-5 on extra points and did not attempt a field goal in Sunday's victory over the Bears.

The five extra points gave Crosby a total of 59 on the season -- the most of any kicker in the league. While Crosby racked up extra points left and right, he attempted just 16 field goals all season, and only nine over the Packers' last 13 games. He did split the uprights on all 16 attempts, but his lack of opportunities prevented him from being a steady contributor in fantasy leagues.