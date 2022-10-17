Crosby made a 29-yard field goal, had a 47-yard field goal attempt blocked and connected on an extra point in Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Jets.

After making multiple field goals and multiple extra points in back-to-back outings, Crosby was limited to just one apiece in Week 6. He and the Packers will next take on a Commanders team that, after ceding 10 made field goals over the first four weeks, did not allow opposing kickers to even attempt a field goal in each of its last two contests.