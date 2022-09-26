Crosby did not attempt a field goal and made both extra points he got up in Sunday's victory over the Buccaneers.

It appeared Crosby would have several opportunities to put points on the board after the Packers marched down the field on their first three drives, but they turned the ball over near the goal line on the third and did not give Crosby another scoring chance after that. Crosby scored nine points in the Packers' Week 2 victory over the Bears, but he totaled just three points in the two other games his team has played to date.