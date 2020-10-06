Crosby made a 48-yard field goal and went 3-for-4 on extra-point attempts in Monday's victory over the Falcons.

The errant extra point was Crosby's first missed kick of any type this year, and although he made the rest of his attempts and the Packers put up 30 points he finished with a season-low six points. Crosby's 40 points ranks third among kickers after four weeks, but he and the Packers have a bye in Week 5, and he will not have the matchup in his favor coming out of it, as Green Bay will square off against a Tampa Bay defense that allowed opposing kickers to make just three field goals and seven extra points between Weeks 2-4.