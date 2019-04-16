Packers' Mason Crosby: Gets competition

Crosby has competition for the kicker job in Green Bay after the addition of Sam Ficken, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The Packers claimed Ficken off waivers from the Seahawks, giving them two kickers on the 90-man roster. The 26-year-old appeared in four games over the last two seasons for the Rams as an injury replacement for Greg Zuerlein, connecting on three of six field-goal attempts and 14 of 15 extra-point tries. As for the incumbent in Green Bay, Crosby made just 45 of 56 field goals (80.4 percent) during that same span. With a cap hit of $4.85 million for 2019, the 12-year veteran may have to earn his keep under Matt LaFleur and the new coaching staff.