Packers' Mason Crosby: Goose egg in Week 12
Crosby did not score a point in Sunday's loss to the 49ers.
Crosby did not even get a chance to put up points in Week 12, as the Packers went for two on their only touchdown of the game and did not send him out there for anything other than kickoffs. The goose egg certainly won't inspire confidence in Crosby in Week 13, but he will have an opportunity to bounce back against a Giants team that was one of the worst in the league against opposing kickers over the last 10 weeks. Whether he gets enough chances remains to be seen, though, as he attempted -- and made -- just three field goals over the Packers' last five games.
