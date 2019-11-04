Packers' Mason Crosby: Hits 54-yarder in loss
Crosby hit a 54-yard field goal in Sunday's loss to the Chargers.
Crosby's first attempt beyond 50 yards this season was on the money, but unfortunately for both him and fantasy players, the Packers' offense struggled to move the ball, and that was the only scoring opportunity Crosby received all day. Twenty-one kickers have attempted more field goals than Crosby this season, but only five have converted at a higher rate, and he has not missed any of his 26 extra-point attempts -- tied for the second most in the league.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 10 Early Waivers: Ready to star
Ronald Jones has been stuck in a time share for most of the season, but the Buccaneers finally...
-
Jackson, Wilson, Watson running away
Quarterbacks who can make plays with their feet have dominated the Fantasy landscape in 2019,...
-
Believe it or Not: Singletary a stud
We saw some big breakout performances in Week 9. Heath Cummings tells you what you should believe...
-
Week 9 Injuries: Mahomes, Conner out
Patrick Mahomes doesn't look like he'll make his return Sunday. Here's the latest on the injury...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.