Packers' Mason Crosby: Hits 54-yarder in loss

Crosby hit a 54-yard field goal in Sunday's loss to the Chargers.

Crosby's first attempt beyond 50 yards this season was on the money, but unfortunately for both him and fantasy players, the Packers' offense struggled to move the ball, and that was the only scoring opportunity Crosby received all day. Twenty-one kickers have attempted more field goals than Crosby this season, but only five have converted at a higher rate, and he has not missed any of his 26 extra-point attempts -- tied for the second most in the league.

