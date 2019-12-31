Packers' Mason Crosby: Hits game winner in Week 17
Crosby made 3-of-4 field goals -- including a game-winning 33-yarder at the final buzzer -- and two extra points in Sunday's victory over the Lions.
Crosby missed his first kick since Week 3, but he also walked-off the Lions for the second time in as many games this season. The 11 points he put up Sunday were tied for the most he totaled in a game this season.
More News
-
Packers' Mason Crosby: Ties season high in field goals•
-
Packers' Mason Crosby: Ties season low with three points•
-
Packers' Mason Crosby: Perfect again in Week 14•
-
Packers' Mason Crosby: Another perfect outing•
-
Packers' Mason Crosby: Goose egg in Week 12•
-
Packers' Mason Crosby: Ends up perfect again•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
What can Henry do as an encore?
Ben Gretch looks back at the TRAP leaderboard from 2019 and offers some thoughts on key players...
-
Playoff challenge rankings
Get ready for your NFL playoff Fantasy challenges with Jamey Eisenberg's rankings for each...
-
Top 10 QB rankings for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 10 quarterback rankings for 2020 from each of our experts.
-
Injury Report: A rest week
You don't just have injuries to contend with in Week 17, as plenty of big names will be resting....
-
Fantasy Football picks, Week 17 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 17.