Packers' Mason Crosby: Hits game winner in Week 17

Crosby made 3-of-4 field goals -- including a game-winning 33-yarder at the final buzzer -- and two extra points in Sunday's victory over the Lions.

Crosby missed his first kick since Week 3, but he also walked-off the Lions for the second time in as many games this season. The 11 points he put up Sunday were tied for the most he totaled in a game this season.

