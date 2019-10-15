Packers' Mason Crosby: Hits game winner
Crosby hit a game-winning field goal at the final buzzer in Monday's 23-22 victory over the Lions. He also added two more field goals and two extra points in the game.
The Packers needed Crosby to be perfect Monday night, and he was, hitting every kick he attempted, including a 23-yard chip shot with zeroes on the clock to give the Packers their first lead of the game -- and ultimately, the win. Crosby got off to a slow start, totaling just seven points over the Packers' first two games, but he has picked up the pace, scoring at least nine points in each game, and setting a new season high with 11 points in Week 6.
