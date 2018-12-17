Packers' Mason Crosby: Hits three field goals in Week 15
Crosby made three field goals in Sunday's loss to the Bears.
The Packers went for two on the only touchdown they scored on the day, but Crosby still returned some value in Week 16 -- particularly for those that count field-goal distance -- hitting three field goals for the first time since Week 6, all between 40-49 yards. With 112 points through 14 games, Crosby is on pace to finish with his highest-scoring season since 2014.
