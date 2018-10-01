Packers' Mason Crosby: Hits two 50-yarders in victory

Crosby made three field goals and an extra point in Sunday's victory over the Bills.

Crosby missed an extra-point attempt on his first kick of the day, but he more than made up for it after that, making all three of his field-goal attempts, including two from 52 yards. Crosby has been productive early for the Packers, putting 38 points on the board, and even more so for fantasy owners -- he he has nailed four kicks from between 40-49 yards in addition to the two 50-yarders he hit Sunday.