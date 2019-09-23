Packers' Mason Crosby: Hits two field goals in victory
Crosby made two of three field-goal attempts and all three of his extra-point attempts in Sundays' victory over the Broncos.
Crosby did miss a field goal -- from 45 yards out -- for the first time this season, but he also easily had his most productive game thus far, and rewarded those in leagues that tack on points for field goal distance by converting from both 41 and 42 yards. Crosby is off to a slow start this season, averaging over two points fewer per game than he put up in 2018.
