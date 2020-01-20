Packers' Mason Crosby: Impressive 2019 campaign
Crosby, who made both extra-point attempts in the NFC championship, connected on 22 of 24 field goals (92 percent) over 16 regular-season games in 2019.
Crosby followed up two questionable seasons where he hit 79 and 81 percent of field-goal attempts, respectively, with the best year of his career. The 35-year-old ranked fifth in the league in terms of field-goal percentage. Crosby is due for a new contract, and the Packers will likely want to keep him around due to the way he's playing. He's averaged $4.025 million over the last four years, and a similar deal would put him among the top-10 kicker contracts once again.
