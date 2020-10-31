Crosby (calf/back) is in line to kick Sunday after the Packers chose not to call up a kicker from the practice squad, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Crosby didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, but the fact the Packers opted not to bring up a kicker from the practice squad sure seems like a good omen entering Sunday. Should Crosby encounter any sort of lingering affects from his calf/back injury, J.K. Scott would act as the team's emergency kicker.