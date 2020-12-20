Crosby made a 51-yard field goal and three extra points in Saturday's victory over the Panthers.

Crosby buried a 50-yarder for the second week in a row and increased his league-leading extra-point total to an even 50, but he also finished with a single digit in the points column for the 10th time in 11 games. Crosby and the Packers will next face a Titans team that allowed the opposing kicker to score at least 10 points three times in five games heading into their Week 15 matchup with the Lions, so he will have some appeal in Week 16. However, given that Crosby is averaging barely more than one field-goal attempt per game, those who are still able to make moves will want to consider kickers who are getting more chances to tack three points on the board with one kick.