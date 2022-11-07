Crosby made a 25-yard field goal in Sunday's 15-9 loss to the Lions.
The Packers racked up 389 total yards and found themselves in the red zone four times Sunday, but they turned it over three times and the game script dictated they eschew the kicker for the most part, so the field goal Crosby made late in the fourth quarter wound up being his only scoring chance of the day. Crosby may not have many opportunities in Week 10, either, as he and the Packers will face a Cowboys defense that allowed opposing kickers to rack up just six extra points and seven field goals over its last five contests.
