Packers' Mason Crosby: Kicks game winner Monday night

Crosby made a game-winning 27-yard field goal in Monday's victory over the 49ers. He also added three other field goals and three extra points in the contest.

Crosby bounced back from the worst game of his career in a big way, nailing all seven of his attempts, including one at the final buzzer that gave the Packers the win. Consider his job safe as the Packers head into their Week 7 bye.