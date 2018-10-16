Packers' Mason Crosby: Kicks game winner Monday night
Crosby made a game-winning 27-yard field goal in Monday's victory over the 49ers. He also added three other field goals and three extra points in the contest.
Crosby bounced back from the worst game of his career in a big way, nailing all seven of his attempts, including one at the final buzzer that gave the Packers the win. Consider his job safe as the Packers head into their Week 7 bye.
More News
-
Packers' Mason Crosby: Seems to still have job•
-
Packers' Mason Crosby: Rough day in defeat•
-
Packers' Mason Crosby: Hits two 50-yarders in victory•
-
Packers' Mason Crosby: Comes back to earth•
-
Packers' Mason Crosby: Scores career-best 17 points•
-
Packers' Mason Crosby: Scores six points in opener•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Return of the Mack
Whether you need to replace Aaron Rodgers, or you're just looking for some help at RB, Jamey...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
Biggest questions for Week 7
Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings, and Dave Richard tackle some of the biggest questions facing...
-
What you missed: New RB to watch in SF?
Chris Towers catches up on everything you missed from an unusually busy Monday around the NFL,...
-
Best Week 7 waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Cut your Raiders?
Week 6 brought us a blowout in London that has Heath Cummings wondering if we really need to...