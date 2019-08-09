Packers' Mason Crosby: Kicks in preseason opener
Crosby made both extra points he attempted in Thursday's preseason opener.
Crosby missed time early in training camp with a calf injury, but he was cleared to take the field last weekend, and was able to take the field Thursday night. Crosby is facing competition for his job from fellow kicker Sam Ficken, who also went 2-for-2 on extra points Thursday. Crosby's 12 years in Green Bay give him a leg up on Ficken to open the season as the Packers' kicker, but there is at least the possibility the Packers could have a different kicker for the first time since 2006.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Buy the hype on these six players
Heath Cummings says it's okay to buy the hype when there's big upside and almost no risk.
-
Fantasy: Preseason Week 1 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard watches and analyzes everything...
-
ADP review: Ekeler stands out
Jamey Eisenberg looks at recent risers and fallers in Average Draft Position and tells you...
-
Fantasy football prep: Impact rookie WRs
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Reviewing our 14-team PPR mock
Jamey Eisenberg reviews our latest 14-team PPR mock draft and hands out letter grades to his...
-
QB Tiers 4.0
What does the elite tier at quarterback look like as we get into preseason action? Dave Richard...