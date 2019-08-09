Packers' Mason Crosby: Kicks in preseason opener

Crosby made both extra points he attempted in Thursday's preseason opener.

Crosby missed time early in training camp with a calf injury, but he was cleared to take the field last weekend, and was able to take the field Thursday night. Crosby is facing competition for his job from fellow kicker Sam Ficken, who also went 2-for-2 on extra points Thursday. Crosby's 12 years in Green Bay give him a leg up on Ficken to open the season as the Packers' kicker, but there is at least the possibility the Packers could have a different kicker for the first time since 2006.

