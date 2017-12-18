Packers' Mason Crosby: Lack of production continues

Crosby made a 28-yard field goal and three extra points in Sunday's loss to the Panthers.

The return of starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers boosted the effectiveness of the Packers' offense, but it did not lead to any significant boost in production for Crosby, who finished with single-digit points for the 13th time in 14 games this season. He has scored just 75 points this season, all but ensuring he will finish with fewer than the 108 points he posted in 2015 -- the current low-water mark for his career.