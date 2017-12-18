Packers' Mason Crosby: Lack of production continues
Crosby made a 28-yard field goal and three extra points in Sunday's loss to the Panthers.
The return of starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers boosted the effectiveness of the Packers' offense, but it did not lead to any significant boost in production for Crosby, who finished with single-digit points for the 13th time in 14 games this season. He has scored just 75 points this season, all but ensuring he will finish with fewer than the 108 points he posted in 2015 -- the current low-water mark for his career.
More News
-
Packers' Mason Crosby: Tallies just three points•
-
Packers' Mason Crosby: Perfect in Week 13•
-
Packers' Mason Crosby: Scores only on extra points in Week 12•
-
Packers' Mason Crosby: Shut out in Week 11•
-
Packers' Mason Crosby: Best day of the season•
-
Packers' Mason Crosby: Scores five points again Monday•
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Jordy done? Jimmy G a starter?
Heath Cummings begins the transition to 2018 with this week's Believe It or Not.
-
Week 16 Early Waiver Targets
Make it to your championship game? Your work's not done. Check out Dave Richard's early targets...
-
Calf injury could cost Brown
Antonio Brown suffered what is believed to be a partially torn calf muscle Sunday, putting...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.