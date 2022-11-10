Crosby (back) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday.
While Crosby is operating with a cap on his reps this week, his ability to practice in general is a decent sign that he's not in danger of being unavailable Sunday against the Cowboys. Assuming he's able to play, he hasn't been a great fantasy asset this season as the kicker attached to an uninspiring Packers offense, which so far has yielded just 4.9 points per game for the 16th-year pro.
