Crosby converted all five of his extra-point opportunities but did not attempt a field goal in Sunday's victory over the Texans.

The Packers' offense had no trouble finding the end zone when they were on the Texans' half of the field, which prevented Crosby from even trying a field goal for the first time this season. The 15 points Crosby put on the scoreboard over the last three games did not provide much help for fantasy players, but those considering cutting bait should at least make note of the fact the Packers' Week 8 opponent -- the Vikings -- have yielded the most points to opposing kickers.