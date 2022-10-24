Crosby made all three extra points he attempted in Sunday's 23-21 loss to the Commanders.

The Packers amassed only 232 yards of offense in Sunday's contest, which limited Crosby's scoring opportunities and led to his lowest point total since Week 3. It could be tough sledding for Crosby again in Week 8, as the Packers will face a Bills team that has allowed opposing kickers to attempt just nine field goals and nine extra points through six games.