Packers' Mason Crosby: Limited to extra points
Crosby went 6-of-6 on extra points in Sunday's victory over the Raiders.
The Packers excelled at getting the ball into the end zone in Week 7, which limited Crosby to extra points only in Sunday's contest, and resulted in his lowest output since Week 2. After seven games, though, Crosby is a perfect 22-of-22 on extra points -- tied for the most makes in the league, and second in attempts -- and 10-of-11 on field-goal attempts. The Packers' offense has picked up the pace, so the efficient Crosby should continue getting ample opportunities to put the ball through the uprights.
