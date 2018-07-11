Packers' Mason Crosby: Locked into job
Crosby is the only kicker on the Packers' roster ahead of training camp.
Following four consecutive solid campaigns, Crosby made just 15 of 19 field-goal attempts in 2017, dropping his career conversion rate to 80.3 percent. The Packers apparently plan to give him at least one more season without any real competition, even though his scheduled $5.25 million cap hit is the largest in the league for his position, per OverTheCap.com. Crosby typically hasn't matched the production of other kickers attached to elite offenses -- in part because he's not a top-shelf kicker, but also because Aaron Rodgers has always been great converting in the red zone. Crosby will turn 34 in September and has two seasons remaining on his contract.
