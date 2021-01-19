Crosby made both of his field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point tries in Saturday's 32-18 divisional-round win over the Rams.
Crosby converted from 24 and 39 yards on his field goals, but was robbed of a couple PAT opportunities, as one bad snap resulted in a broken play without a kick, which then led Green Bay to try a two-point conversion following its next touchdown. Regardless, Crosby did his job in making all four of his attempts, sending him into Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Buccaneers with positive momentum.
