Crosby made two field goals and three extra points in Sunday's 27-10 victory over the Bears.

After scoring just one point in the opener, Crosby surpassed that number with ease in Week 2, hitting a 40-yard field goal on the Packers' first drive and adding six more points after that. He could find points hard to come by again in Week 3, as the Packers will face a Tampa Bay team that has allowed opponents to attempt just one extra point and two field goals to date.