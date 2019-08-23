Packers' Mason Crosby: Makes both extra-point attempts

Crosby made both extra points he attempted in Thursday's preseason loss to the Raiders.

For the second time in three preseason games the Packers did not attempt a field goal, so neither Crosby nor fellow kicker Sam Ficken got a chance to show what he could do in that regard. Ficken made the lone extra point he attempted Thursday, and both kickers have been perfect during the exhibition season. The Packers' kicking situation remains the same heading into the final preseason contest -- Crosby has done nothing to cede his job as the Packers' kicker, but Ficken remains in the conversation.

