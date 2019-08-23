Packers' Mason Crosby: Makes both extra-point attempts
Crosby made both extra points he attempted in Thursday's preseason loss to the Raiders.
For the second time in three preseason games the Packers did not attempt a field goal, so neither Crosby nor fellow kicker Sam Ficken got a chance to show what he could do in that regard. Ficken made the lone extra point he attempted Thursday, and both kickers have been perfect during the exhibition season. The Packers' kicking situation remains the same heading into the final preseason contest -- Crosby has done nothing to cede his job as the Packers' kicker, but Ficken remains in the conversation.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Preseason Week 3 Quarterback News
Heath Cummings breaks down the important things we saw at quarterback in Week 3 of the Pre...
-
Fantasy football prep: Best ball advice
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Preseason RB Fantasy studs & duds
The third week of the preseason is the most important. That's why we're taking a look at every...
-
Newton hurt ankle against Patriots
Cam Newton hurt his left foot at New England in preseason play, but the Panthers think he'll...
-
Fantasy football auction draft rankings
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings have revealed their consensus auction val...
-
Reviewing our IDP mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the latest results of our IDP draft, which features several top...