Crosby (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Crosby is back on Green Bay's injury report for the first time since Week 9 of the regular season, but there's not yet any reason to suspect that his availability for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Buccaneers is in any real danger. He made all four of his kicks (two field goals and two extra points) during last weekend's win over the Rams.
