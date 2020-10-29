Crosby (calf/back) was listed as a non-participant at Thursday's practice.
According to Olivia Reiner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Crosby was in attendance for Thursday's practice, but he didn't join the Packers' other specialists and instead performed an individual workout. The Packers thus far haven't made a roster move in anticipation of a potential Crosby absence this weekend against Minnesota, but Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel notes that free agent Nick Vogel would likely be signed Saturday if Crosby can't go. Friday's injury report will reveal whether Crosby was able to return to practice and/or if he'll carry a designation into the weekend.
More News
-
Packers' Mason Crosby: Dealing with two injuries•
-
Packers' Mason Crosby: Limited to extra points•
-
Packers' Mason Crosby: Puts up season-low four points•
-
Packers' Mason Crosby: First missed attempt this season•
-
Packers' Mason Crosby: Continues piling up points•
-
Packers' Mason Crosby: Double digits in second straight•