Packers' Mason Crosby: Misses first field goal since Week 5

Crosby made a 36-yard field goal and three extra points in Thursday's loss to the Seahawks.

Crosby's output would have gotten a boost had he converted a 47-yard field goal in the first quarter, but he instead missed for the first time since his Week 5 debacle, and ultimately posted a single-digit point total for the fourth week in a row. He and the Packers will next square off against the Vikings, a team he totaled a season-best 17 points against in Week 2.

