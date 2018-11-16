Packers' Mason Crosby: Misses first field goal since Week 5
Crosby made a 36-yard field goal and three extra points in Thursday's loss to the Seahawks.
Crosby's output would have gotten a boost had he converted a 47-yard field goal in the first quarter, but he instead missed for the first time since his Week 5 debacle, and ultimately posted a single-digit point total for the fourth week in a row. He and the Packers will next square off against the Vikings, a team he totaled a season-best 17 points against in Week 2.
More News
-
Packers' Mason Crosby: Totals seven points in Week 10•
-
Packers' Mason Crosby: Totals five points in Week 9•
-
Packers' Mason Crosby: Perfect in defeat•
-
Packers' Mason Crosby: Kicks game-winner Monday night•
-
Packers' Mason Crosby: Seems to still have job•
-
Packers' Mason Crosby: Rough day in defeat•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 11, including two of his...
-
Week 11 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are rapidly approaching. What will it cost you to make one...
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 11 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
TNF Recap and latest news
The Packers' stars showed out on Thursday night, but there wasn't much room for anyone else...