Crosby (illness) was sidelined for a second consecutive practice Friday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Crosby missed Green Bay's last two practices, but Schneidman adds that special teams coach Rich Bisaccia expects Crosby to play Sunday against the Buccaneers. If Crosby were to miss the game, Green Bay would likely promote kicker Ramiz Ahmed from the practice squad.
More News
-
Packers' Mason Crosby: Fails to practice Thursday•
-
Packers' Mason Crosby: Makes all Week 2 kicks•
-
Packers' Mason Crosby: Scores one point in Week 1•
-
Packers' Mason Crosby: Cleared for season opener•
-
Packers' Mason Crosby: Full participant Wednesday•
-
Packers' Mason Crosby: Activated from PUP for Week 1•