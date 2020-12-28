Crosby made 4-of-5 extra points and did not officially attempt a field goal in Sunday's victory over the Titans.

With the Packers having no trouble reaching the end zone and the snow swirling in Lambeau Field, Crosby finished without a field-goal attempt for the fourth time this season. He did have a field goal blocked in the first half, but the play was erased by a penalty and Green Bay ultimately ended up going on fourth down. Crosby is tied for the league lead in extra points and is perfect on field goals this season, but he has only gotten 16 official chances to put three points on the board.