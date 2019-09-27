Packers' Mason Crosby: Nine points in second straight

Crosby made two field goals and three extra points in Thursday's loss to the Eagles.

Crosby scored seven total points in Weeks 1-2, but he has now hit two field goals and three extra points in back-to-back games, giving him nine points a piece over the last two contests. Field goals could be harder to come by for Crosby and the Packers in their next game in Week 5, as they will square off against a Cowboys team that allowed opponents to attempt just four field goals and make only three over its first three games of the season.