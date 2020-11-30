Crosby made 5-of-6 extra points and did not attempt a field goal in Sunday's victory over the Bears.

The missed extra point was Crosby's second of the season, but the five makes and six attempts pushed him into the league lead in both departments. While Crosby is getting up more extra points than anyone, he is barely attempting any field goals at all, getting just six chances to put three points on the board over the last eight weeks. He did make all six of those kicks, but with an average of fewer than one attempt per week over that span, he's not seeing enough opportunities to make an impact in just about any fantasy league.