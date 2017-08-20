Packers' Mason Crosby: No misses Saturday
Crosby made all three of his extra-point attempts in Saturday's preseason victory over the Redskins.
Crosby did not attempt a field goal Saturday, but he's now made all seven kicks he's attempted through two preseason games. His hold on the Packers' kicking job remains very secure.
More News
-
Packers' Mason Crosby: Perfect in preseason opener•
-
Packers' Mason Crosby: Remains consistent this season•
-
Packers' Mason Crosby: Full practice Thursday•
-
Packers' Mason Crosby: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Packers' Mason Crosby: Hits winning field goal in playoff victory•
-
Packers' Mason Crosby: Streak of success continues•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Buy the McCaffrey hype
After an eye-opening showing against the Titans, a second projection of rookie Christian McCaffrey...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft fantasy...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Parker, Rawls among Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his list of players to target with late-round picks in Sleepers 3.0,...
-
Busts 3.0: Avoid Newton and Lynch
Based on Average Draft Position, guys like Cam Newton, Marshawn Lynch and Allen Robinson, among...