Packers' Mason Crosby: No misses Saturday

Crosby made all three of his extra-point attempts in Saturday's preseason victory over the Redskins.

Crosby did not attempt a field goal Saturday, but he's now made all seven kicks he's attempted through two preseason games. His hold on the Packers' kicking job remains very secure.

